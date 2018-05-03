Search
Omicron LightHUB+ Plug&Play laser light engines

By Scitech 03 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Omicron LightHUB+ Plug&Play laser light engine
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

The new LightHUB+ Plug&Play laser light engines released by Omicron are now available from Scitech .

Featuring a compact and rugged design, the LightHUB+ Plug&Play laser light engines are equipped with up to 6 user-upgradable wavelengths ranging between 375nm and 1550nm. Their optical output has the capability to power up to 300mW per laser line. Over 30 wavelengths are available, and the fibre output can be coupled with single-mode, polarisation-maintaining fibres or multi-mode fibres.

Key features of the LightHUB+ Plug&Play laser light engines also include six analogue and digital modulation inputs; and USB3 and RS-232 interfaces for easy integration. The system is designed to be both passively and actively cooled, and there is an optional cooling unit available.

LightHUB+ Plug&Play laser light engines find application in flow cytometry, confocal microscopy, optogenetics, test and measurement, and machine vision.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

