New version of Image-Pro image analysis software released

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the release of Image-Pro v10 image analysis software from Media Cybernetics.

A powerful 64-bit image analysis platform replacing Image Pro Plus, Image-Pro is the software of choice in life science, manufacturing, material science, pathology, natural resources and security applications. Image-Pro simplifies the capture, processing, measurement, analysis and sharing of images and valuable data. By adding one or more of Image-Pro modules such as 2D Capture or 3D Visualisation and Analysis, the user can expand the functionality of the platform to match their specific needs.

Image-Pro v10 offers the same functionality and quality synonymous with Media Cybernetics products; however, the new release comes with an improved interface and the ability to add modules to increase the functionality of the product.

New features in Image-Pro v10:

Implement Local Network Licensing using Licensing Server (optional feature)

Improvement to the Stack Alignment Function with sub-pixel alignment

Image-Pro setup installs the latest patch

Capture to existing image destination (overwrite or append)

Add TWAIN support in 64-bit Image-Pro

Add Tick Marks to Calibration Marker

Add a checkbox for setting macro command interactivity

Add support for the Image Set Analyser App to macro batch processing

Add the ability to use Count/Size segmentation methods to define the cells for intensity tracking

Tiling View includes a Calculate Overlaps feature

New options to flip TWAIN captured image in capture group

Measured lines may be merged and/or split

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.