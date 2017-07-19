New TRiCAM intensified camera for low light imaging

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Lambert Instruments has released a new compact intensified camera designed for scientific and industrial applications requiring low-light imaging. The new TRiCAM features built-in signal generators, and is capable of ultra-short exposures through fast gating and frequency-domain imaging using lock-in detection.

A versatile imaging system, TRiCAM intensified cameras can be used for a wide range of applications including laser-induced fluorescence, diffuse optical tomography and intensity-based FRET.

TRiCAM G - Gated image intensifier

The TRiCAM G is equipped with an integrated timing pulse generator and a gate unit. The integrated gate unit generates gate pulses down to < 3 ns.

TRiCAM M - Modulated image intensifier

Modulation at up to 120 MHz is provided by a single-chip digital synthesiser to ensure very low phase noise.

TRiCAM GM - Gated and modulated intensifier

Combining the gated and modulated versions of the TRiCAM, this versatile camera is capable of both gated and modulated imaging.

