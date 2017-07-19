Search
New TRiCAM intensified camera for low light imaging

By Scitech 19 July 2017
Supplier News
Lambert Instruments has released a new compact intensified camera designed for scientific and industrial applications requiring low-light imaging. The new TRiCAM features built-in signal generators, and is capable of ultra-short exposures through fast gating and frequency-domain imaging using lock-in detection.

A versatile imaging system, TRiCAM intensified cameras can be used for a wide range of applications including laser-induced fluorescence, diffuse optical tomography and intensity-based FRET.

TRiCAM G - Gated image intensifier

The TRiCAM G is equipped with an integrated timing pulse generator and a gate unit. The integrated gate unit generates gate pulses down to < 3 ns.

TRiCAM M - Modulated image intensifier

Modulation at up to 120 MHz is provided by a single-chip digital synthesiser to ensure very low phase noise.

TRiCAM GM - Gated and modulated intensifier

Combining the gated and modulated versions of the TRiCAM, this versatile camera is capable of both gated and modulated imaging.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au, or call (03) 9480 4999.

