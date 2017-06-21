New SPOT RT sCMOS high speed camera with deep cooled CMOS sensor

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the launch of the RT sCMOS cooled cameras from SPOT Imaging featuring Sony’s breakthrough Pregius sensor technology.

Designed to address the challenging imaging requirements of life-science professionals, the SPOT RT sCMOS is the only high-speed camera on the market that currently employs a cooled Sony Pregius CMOS sensor. Deep cooling allows dim images to be seen without becoming obscured by dark current, while the global shutter ensures undistorted images of moving specimens.

The RT sCMOS high speed cameras find use in fluorescence microscopy, FISH, GFP imaging, immunofluorescence and 3D de-convolution applications. Spinning disc confocal, FRAP, high speed multicolour fluorescence, electrophysiology, calcium imaging, ion transport physiology, ratiometrics imaging and voltage sensitive dyes are some of the other applications where the camera offers optimal service.

Key features of RT sCMOS high speed cameras include: deep-cooling of the image sensor to -20°C supporting long exposure times; Sony Pregius IMX250 CMOS image sensor offering almost 3 times the sensitivity of the current benchmark CCD camera using the Sony ICX694; back-illuminated with enhanced Near-IR technology; super-fast USB3 monochrome camera operating at 36 fps at full resolution and 70 fps with 2x2 binning; resolution capabilities 2½ times greater than the RT3, working at 5 MP live; and compatibility with Mac and Windows operating systems.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.