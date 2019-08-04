New pco.edge 4.2 back illuminated high resolution sCMOS cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the pco.edge 4.2 bi, a new back illuminated camera sensor with high resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels and 6.5 x 6.5 μm² pixel size for high-quality images with quantum efficiency up to 95 per cent.

Featuring a powerful USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, the pco.edge 4.2 bi employs a flexible cooling system to allow the use of air or water to cool the sensor down to -25°C. At this temperature, the dark current is reduced to 0.2 e-/pixel/s.

The pco.edge bi offers a maximum frame rate of 40 fps.

Application areas include bright field and fluorescence microscopy, light sheet microscopy, calcium imaging, FRET, FRAP, SIM, digital pathology, single molecule localisation microscopy, lightsheet fluorescence microscopy (LSFM), high-speed bright field ratio imaging, high throughput screening, high content screening, biochip reading, TIRF microscopy, spinning disk confocal microscopy, 3D metrology, ophthalmology, photovoltaic inspection, industrial quality inspection, lucky astronomy, bio luminescence and chemo luminescence.

