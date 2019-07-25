Search
Home > New PCO.edge 26MP global shutter sCMOS cameras
Related Supplier News
Prime 95B scientific CMOS camera series with high sensitivity
Prime 95B scientific CMOS camera ...
Scitech presents the new Photometrics Prime 95B scientific CMOS (sCMOS) camera series designed to outperform EMCCD cameras.
New 4MP Prime BSI sCMOS camera with high resolution
New 4MP Prime BSI sCMOS camera with ...
Scitech introduces the new 4MP Prime BSI scientific CMOS (sCMOS) camera from Photometrics.
Photometrics Iris 9 sCMOS cameras with large field of view
Photometrics Iris 9 sCMOS cameras ...
The new Photometrics Iris 9 is a scientific CMOS camera featuring a large field of view and offering high resolution images at high frame rates.

New PCO.edge 26MP global shutter sCMOS cameras

By Scitech 25 July 2019
Supplier News
article image PCO.edge 26 sCMOS camera
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech introduces the new PCO.edge 26 sCMOS camera featuring a true charge domain global shutter, which allows for exceptionally low readout noise and dark current. The camera is ideal for multiple applications including microscopy imaging with low magnification, quality control, SMLM DNA Origami, high throughput screening and other mesoscopic functions.

Key features of PCO.edge 26 sCMOS cameras include adjustable cooling functionality enabling users to extend their exposure times by up to 60 seconds; ultra-high resolution of 5120 x 5120 pixels with 2.5 x 2.5 µm² pixel size maximising the level of information being derived from a single image; frame rates of 7fps @ 26 MPix; exposure times of 5 µs - 60 secs; adjustable cooling from - 20°C to + 20°C Peltier with forced air (fan) and water cooling; and USB 3.1 Gen1 as the data interface.

The PCO.edge 26 sCMOS camera has a compact design and dynamic range of 66 dB, and offers up to 65% quantum efficiency.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

CMOS Cameras Imaging Cameras Quality Control Inspections