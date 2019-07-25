New PCO.edge 26MP global shutter sCMOS cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the new PCO.edge 26 sCMOS camera featuring a true charge domain global shutter, which allows for exceptionally low readout noise and dark current. The camera is ideal for multiple applications including microscopy imaging with low magnification, quality control, SMLM DNA Origami, high throughput screening and other mesoscopic functions.

Key features of PCO.edge 26 sCMOS cameras include adjustable cooling functionality enabling users to extend their exposure times by up to 60 seconds; ultra-high resolution of 5120 x 5120 pixels with 2.5 x 2.5 µm² pixel size maximising the level of information being derived from a single image; frame rates of 7fps @ 26 MPix; exposure times of 5 µs - 60 secs; adjustable cooling from - 20°C to + 20°C Peltier with forced air (fan) and water cooling; and USB 3.1 Gen1 as the data interface.

The PCO.edge 26 sCMOS camera has a compact design and dynamic range of 66 dB, and offers up to 65% quantum efficiency.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.