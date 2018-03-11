New Luxendo MuVi-SPIM microscope for bio imaging

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the new Luxendo MuVi-SPIM, an advanced single plane illumination microscope designed to facilitate rapid fluorescence imaging of biological specimens with sub-cellular resolution.

The MuVi-SPIM utilises a sheet of laser light to illuminate only a thin slice of a fluorescently labelled sample. A wide-field fluorescence microscope placed perpendicular to the light sheet collects the fluorescence signal and images the observed region using an sCMOS camera. Optimised combinations of the sCMOS camera and objective lenses allow the user to obtain multiple views of large samples at unprecedented speeds.

MuVi-SPIM is ideal for applications in developmental biology, embryonic development, marine biology, neurobiology, functional imaging, long time lapse imaging and large specimens.

By providing four simultaneous orthogonal views on large living specimens without the need for sample rotation, MuVi-SPIM eliminates shadowing effects and facilitates long-term imaging at ultra-high acquisition speeds. Considered the fastest SPIM on the market for analysing dynamic processes, the microscope enables four simultaneous views at 65 frames per second. Sample photo toxicity is avoided by sequentially illuminating a stack of small slices of an organism.

MuVi-SPIM integrates modular software concepts in order to enhance flexibility in designing complex experimental layouts, and 3D image data is employed in real-time, and directly streamed to a storage and data processing server.

Key features of Luxendo’s MuVi-SPIM microscopes include large field of view, close-to-confocal resolution, very high imaging speed, great sample handling and low ototoxicity, high sensitivity and low noise, 360-degree illumination and detection, high-speed sCMOS camera Hamamatsu ORCA-Flash 4.0, laser combiner with six laser positions, 2x Nikon CHI Plan Fluor 10XW 0.3NA water immersion for illumination, 2x Nikon CFI LWD 25XW 1.1NA water immersion for detection, and mounting chamber with temperature control (15°C - 40°C).

