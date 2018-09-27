Search
Home > New Luxendo light sheet microscopes with multiview
Related Supplier News
Scitech appointed distributor for Tomocube in Australia and NZ
Scitech appointed distributor for ...
Scitech announces their appointment as the exclusive distributor of Tomocube, Inc for Australia and New Zealand.
Nanosurf’s CoreAFM: Compact, cost effective atomic force microscope
Nanosurf’s CoreAFM: Compact, cost ...
Scitech presents a new compact AFM that combines functionality and simplicity to achieve versatility and user-friendliness in research applications.
MMI CellScan whole slide scanner with laser microdissection
MMI CellScan whole slide scanner ...
Scitech presents the MMI CellScan, a microscopy based slide scanner that allows the user to scan full resolution digital slides.

New Luxendo light sheet microscopes with multiview

By Scitech 27 September 2018
Supplier News
article image QuVi SPIM light sheet microscope
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech introduces the QuVi SPIM, the latest addition to Luxendo’s range of light sheet microscopes. Combining dual views with dual detection channels, the QuVi SPIM enables large-scale imaging of living samples.

The QuVi SPIM light sheet microscope finds application in imaging of living, fixed and cleared brain slices, long-term imaging of 3D cell culture models (spheroids, organoids, tumoroids), imaging of conventional cell culture in high throughput, and even functional (e.g. calcium) imaging.

Key features of QuVi SPIM light sheet microscopes include use of SBS-format plates facilitated; quick-load feature boosting user-friendliness and sample accessibility; exchangeable objective lenses allowing a wide variety of samples of different sizes and preparations to be imaged such as biophysical methods like FLIM and FCS; and ability to generate image data for multidimensional analysis of biological events and processes.

The QuVi SPIM also features a compact, vibration-free and robust design, resolution down to 340 nm in 3D, and a browser-based user interface.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Microscope Cameras Imaging Systems