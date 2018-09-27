New Luxendo light sheet microscopes with multiview

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the QuVi SPIM, the latest addition to Luxendo’s range of light sheet microscopes. Combining dual views with dual detection channels, the QuVi SPIM enables large-scale imaging of living samples.

The QuVi SPIM light sheet microscope finds application in imaging of living, fixed and cleared brain slices, long-term imaging of 3D cell culture models (spheroids, organoids, tumoroids), imaging of conventional cell culture in high throughput, and even functional (e.g. calcium) imaging.

Key features of QuVi SPIM light sheet microscopes include use of SBS-format plates facilitated; quick-load feature boosting user-friendliness and sample accessibility; exchangeable objective lenses allowing a wide variety of samples of different sizes and preparations to be imaged such as biophysical methods like FLIM and FCS; and ability to generate image data for multidimensional analysis of biological events and processes.

The QuVi SPIM also features a compact, vibration-free and robust design, resolution down to 340 nm in 3D, and a browser-based user interface.

