New lightweight, wireless digital head stage for small animals

By Scitech 18 April 2018
Scitech introduces the CerePlex Exilis from Blackrock Microsystems, a lightweight, wireless digital head stage that provides a platform for freely behaving small animal models in neuroscience research.

Offering an unprecedented quality of neural data via wireless transmission, the wireless digital head stage features an ultra-low weight and size, enabling many novel research paradigms.

Key features of the CerePlex Exilis wireless digital head stage include: up to 96 channels for recording; full-bandwidth signal processing capabilities of 30 kS/s; 25mm x 23mm x 14mm (L x W x H) dimensions; lightweight at a mere 9.87 g; reliable battery lasting up to 2.5 hours; operating range of 1m x 1m x 1m, and compatibility with any electrodes equipped with an Omnetics 36-pin female connector.

The CerePlex Exilis wireless digital head stage requires a Cerebus or CerePlex Direct data acquisition system from Blackrock Microsystems to operate effectively.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

