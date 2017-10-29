New intensified camera attachment for high speed cameras

The HiCATT has the ability to boost the sensitivity of the attached high speed camera

Scitech announces the release of a new HiCATT high speed intensified camera attachment from Lambert Instruments featuring improved relay optics. Specifically designed for use with high speed cameras, the HiCATT is recommended for diverse applications including Particle Image Velocimetry (PIV), Laser Induced Fluorescence (LIF), combustion, single photon imaging, bio- and chemi-luminescence imaging, plasma physics, astronomy, and time-resolved imaging and spectroscopy.

An intensified camera attachment that can be used to amplify low light level images to a level up to 10000 times, the HiCATT has the ability to boost the sensitivity of the attached high speed camera and enable high speed, low light level imaging. The HiCATT attaches to all high speed cameras by major brands using high-quality lens coupling.

Key features of the HiCATT 25 high speed intensified camera attachment include improved optical design of 1-to-1 (1:1) relay optics as well as 1.7:1 relay optics for optimal compatibility with smaller images; and new design offering light transmission improvements of up to 30%.

Both 1:1 relay optics and 1.7:1 relay optics are compatible with the HiCATT 18 and HiCATT 25 models. For the HiCATT 25, the 1.7:1 relay optics offer full sensor coverage for sensors with a diameter of up to 14.7mm.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.