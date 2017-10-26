Search
Home > New industrial cameras featuring Sony Pregius global shutter sensors
New industrial cameras featuring Sony Pregius global shutter sensors

By Scitech 26 October 2017
Supplier News
article image 38 Series industrial cameras
Scitech announces the availability of a new range of industrial cameras designed to provide excellent image quality even under poor lighting conditions.

The USB 3.1 9MP and 12MP industrial cameras from the 38 Series by The Imaging Source are equipped with highly-sensitive, low-noise Sony Pregius global shutter sensors that offer exceptional image quality and colour fidelity. The cameras support the USB3 Vision standard to ensure stability and compatibility for easy integration and flexible configuration.

Key features of the new 38 Series industrial cameras include high-speed USB 3.0 interface allowing for frame rates of up to 120 fps; compact form (29 x 29 x 43 mm) and choice of rolling or global shutter with pixel binning and ROI (CMOS only) perfectly suited for applications such as intelligent traffic systems (ITS), automated optical inspection (AOI) and microscopy; macro, wide-angle and tele lenses also available as accessories; and choice of 9 and 12 megapixel formats in colour and monochrome.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website, www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

