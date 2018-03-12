Search
Home > New high speed low noise C-RED 2 SWIR imaging camera
Related Supplier News
New intensified camera attachment for high speed cameras
New intensified camera attachment ...
Scitech announces the release of a new HiCATT high speed intensified camera attachment from Lambert Instruments featuring improved relay optics.
Scitech to distribute high speed iX cameras in Australia and NZ
Scitech to distribute high speed ...
Scitech has entered into a sales and distribution partnership with the world-leading developer of high-speed imaging cameras, iX Cameras Ltd.
pco.Panda compact 4.2MP camera with customised sCMOS sensor
pco.Panda compact 4.2MP camera with ...
Scitech introduces the pco.Panda camera featuring a customised sCMOS sensor and an ultra-compact size.

New high speed low noise C-RED 2 SWIR imaging camera

By Scitech 12 March 2018
Supplier News
article image C-RED 2 SWIR imaging camera
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The new C-RED 2 from First Light Imaging is a revolutionary ultra-high speed, low noise camera designed for high resolution Short Wave InfraRed (SWIR) imaging applications.

Available from Scitech , the new C-RED 2 incorporates an InGaAs SWIR camera capable of capturing images at 400 FPS, full frame, while emitting a read-out noise of less than 30 electrons. The C-RED 2 SWIR imaging camera is recommended for low-light applications in the fields of biological imaging, industrial science, astronomy, semiconductor inspection, solar cell inspection, hyper spectral imaging, spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, quality control, laser communications and production control.

Key features of the C-RED 2 SWIR imaging cameras include a 640 x 512 InGaAs PIN photodiode detector with a 15 µm pixel pitch; electronic shutter with integration pulses shorter than 5 µs; flat quantum efficiency between 0.9 to 1.7 µm (70% QE); interface conducive to super speed USB3 and CameraLink full; and lightweight design, weighing in at only 0.9kg.

Designed to be updated remotely, C-RED 2 is capable of windowing, which facilitates a faster image rate, while minimising the presence of noise. The camera also allows multiple on-board functionalities and doesn’t require any user assistance to manage its cooling.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Cameras Imaging Cameras High Speed Cameras Quality Control Inspections