New Chromacity 520 ultrafast laser systems for materials science

Scitech presents the Chromacity 520, an air-cooled, compact, ultrafast ytterbium fibre-based laser system delivering exceptional performance with turnkey operation. Providing more than 500 mW in the visible region, the Chromacity 520 is an ideal solution for pumping optical parametric oscillators or driving other non-linear processes.

Chromacity 520 ultrafast laser system provides a fixed 520nm output at a power of 500mW – 1W and is essentially a frequency-doubled version of the company’s flagship 1040nm laser, the Chromacity 1040.

The Chromacity 520 also provides the option to deliver dual output at 520/1040nm from a single unit and is an ideal source for a wide range of non-linear optics, microscopy, and spectroscopy applications. The laser system delivers < 250 fs pulsewidth, making it ideal for a wide range of photonics and imaging applications.

Since the absorption characteristic of many materials such as gold, copper and plastics is significantly higher at 520nm, the Chromacity 520 ultrafast laser system can deliver benefits within the micromachining sector for techniques such as 2-photon polymerisation and 3D printing.

An intuitive web-based user-interface allows for easy control of the Chromacity 520 ultrafast laser system, eliminating the need to be near the system to use it. The standard model operates at a pulse repetition frequency of 100 MHz, simplifying integration with a range of diagnostic equipment.

For further information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.