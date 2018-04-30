New cellZscopeE for automated TER measurement

Scitech introduces an entry-level system from NanoAnalytics for computer-controlled TER (transepithelial/ -endothelial resistance) measurements. NanoAnalytics is a German manufacturer specialising in materials characterisation in the area of surface, interface and micro analysis.

The new cellZscopeE from NanoAnalytics measures the TER and capacitance of cell layers under physiological conditions. The TER of cell layers under investigation is determined in real-time with the cellZscopeE, with reliable long term measurements over days and weeks also carried out.

Advantages such as a convincing performance, instrument operations and easy maintenance make the cellZscopeE the ideal tool for controlling the confluence of cell layers as well as for studying the influence of substances on the barrier function. The instrument sweeps over a wide frequency range instead of simply measuring at a few frequency points, ensuring reliable and unambiguous detection of cell layer properties.

Key features of the cellZscopeE include automatic determination of TER; full compatibility with a broad range of standard cell culture inserts; cell module allowed to be loaded with 6 inserts simultaneously; time resolution per well of 1 data point/hour; and upgradable to cellZscope+.

The cellZscopeE is compatible with a variety of standard cell culture inserts from different manufacturers. Three versions of the electrodes are available, tailored for use with small (“24-well” type), mid-sized (“12-well” type), or large (“6-well” type) inserts, respectively. Different well sizes can be combined within one cell module.

