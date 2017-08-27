New cell imager generating publication quality images in cell culture applications

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the new InCellis cell imager by French company Bertin-Instruments, designed as a unique, all-in-one device to generate publication quality images of cells on tissue slides or in cell culture applications. InCellis cell imagers provide colour images in brightfield, phase contrast and fluorescence options.

Embedded cell culture applications allow users to determine cell transfection efficiency or cell culture confluency or get multi-colour fluorescence images on the bench. A unique combination of LED cubes and quality objective lenses displays high resolution images on a 17-inch touch screen monitor. Cell biologists can easily choose the best sample to use for further analysis.

InCellis cell imagers find application in cancer research, drug screening, cell toxicity, vaccine production, gene cell therapy and biopharmaceutical production.

Key features of InCellis cell imagers include low light CMOS colour camera (1280x1024 pixels) with high sensitivity in fluorescent signal detection; on-board automated cell culture; up to 4 fluorescence channels overlay; choice of patented fluorescent light modules; 6-position objective turret; large field of view; network compatibility; embedded technical support; and dedicated vessel holders.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.