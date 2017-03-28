New atomic force microscope with high resolution and fast scanning

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The JPK NanoWizard 4 from Scitech is a new atomic force microscope (AFM) designed to combine high resolution with fast scanning when observing sample dynamics in real-time.

The JPK NanoWizard 4 by NanoScience offers closed-loop atomic resolution and fast scanning capabilities of up to 3 sec/image in a system with a large scan range of 100µm in XY. The JPK NanoWizard 4 is the AFM of choice for applications in materials and polymer science from single molecule experiments and electrochemistry to organic electronics.

Some of the advantages of the JPK NanoWizard 4 atomic force microscopes include low noise operation of the closed-loop scanner and deflection detection systems; powerful digital Vortis controller combining fast signal handling with low noise; high-resolution quantitative imaging with QI mode; unique solutions for mechanical and electrical characterisation of samples; broad range of modes and accessories; and a fully flexible and modular design for a wide range of applications.

The JPK NanoWizard 4 also offers remote control and monitoring of complex experiments with ExperimentControl via the internet on a PC, tablet or smartphone. Options include StretchingStage for sample property changes under external mechanical load; HybridStage for automated mapping of sample properties over a large range for structured substrates, micro-spheres, cells, etc.; and CryoStage for cooling applications down to -120 degrees C.

Standard operation modes include:

Imaging modes (air or liquid): Easy-to-use QI quantitative imaging mode for perfect imaging; Contact mode with Lateral Force Microscopy (LFM); AC modes with phase detection

Force measurements: Static and dynamic spectroscopy; and Fast Force Mapping

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.