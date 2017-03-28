Search
Home > New atomic force microscope with high resolution and fast scanning
Related Supplier News
Handheld hyperspectral imager for high performance real time imaging
Handheld hyperspectral imager for ...
Scitech presents the new BaySpec Compact OCI-2000 snapshot hyperspectral imager designed to deliver high performance hyperspectral real-time imaging.
Scitech to distribute GreatEyes scientific imaging and spectroscopy cameras
Scitech to distribute GreatEyes ...
Scitech announces their appointment as the new authorised distributor for German company GreatEyes in Australia and New Zealand.
Advanced system for simultaneous two-photon microscopy and photoactivation
Advanced system for simultaneous ...
Scientifica’s HyperScope available from Scitech is a highly advanced multiphoton imaging system.

New atomic force microscope with high resolution and fast scanning

By Scitech 28 March 2017
Supplier News
article image JPK NanoWizard 4 atomic force microscope
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The JPK NanoWizard 4 from Scitech is a new atomic force microscope (AFM) designed to combine high resolution with fast scanning when observing sample dynamics in real-time.

The JPK NanoWizard 4 by NanoScience offers closed-loop atomic resolution and fast scanning capabilities of up to 3 sec/image in a system with a large scan range of 100µm in XY. The JPK NanoWizard 4 is the AFM of choice for applications in materials and polymer science from single molecule experiments and electrochemistry to organic electronics.

Some of the advantages of the JPK NanoWizard 4 atomic force microscopes include low noise operation of the closed-loop scanner and deflection detection systems; powerful digital Vortis controller combining fast signal handling with low noise; high-resolution quantitative imaging with QI mode; unique solutions for mechanical and electrical characterisation of samples; broad range of modes and accessories; and a fully flexible and modular design for a wide range of applications.

The JPK NanoWizard 4 also offers remote control and monitoring of complex experiments with ExperimentControl via the internet on a PC, tablet or smartphone. Options include StretchingStage for sample property changes under external mechanical load; HybridStage for automated mapping of sample properties over a large range for structured substrates, micro-spheres, cells, etc.; and CryoStage for cooling applications down to -120 degrees C.

Standard operation modes include:

Imaging modes (air or liquid): Easy-to-use QI quantitative imaging mode for perfect imaging; Contact mode with Lateral Force Microscopy (LFM); AC modes with phase detection

Force measurements: Static and dynamic spectroscopy; and Fast Force Mapping

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Imaging Systems Imaging Scanners