New acquisition and analysis software for HD electrophysiological data

BrainWave 4 is an advanced software tool from 3Brain designed to record, analyse and manage high-content electrophysiological data sets. BrainWave 4 allows real-time visualisation and data extraction of key metrics gathered using 3Brain's microelectrode array (MEA) platforms. Users can filter the data, detect and sort spikes in activity, analyse local field potentials (LPFs), and much more.

BrainWave 4 finds application in research activities related to drug discovery, brain organoids, brain slices, neuronal networks, animal- and human-derived stem cells and the retina.

BrainWave 4 pairs with 3Brain's CMOS-based high density multi-electrode arrays (CMOS MEAs) to visualise, record, and analyse electrophysiological cell activity in real-time.

Key features of BrainWave 4 include customisable display tools to show the dense data in a user-friendly video interface; pixels on the colour-coded activity map corresponding with the 4,096 electrodes with changes in colour representing activity spikes/voltage traces; sophisticated algorithms allowing users to observe spatial distribution and activity patterns and detect isolated signals; and a wide array of selection tools providing an infinite number of ways to organise and analyse HD electrophysiological data.

For instance, with the magic wand tool, the software automatically selects and visualises the most active electrodes in a particular region. Manual selection tools such as single-channel, lasso, shape selection, and brush make it possible to view electrophysiological activity in a small or large area by selecting single or multi channels.

BrainWave 4 performs both real-time and off-line analyses on the HD electrophysiological data collected on 4,096 channels. After spike detection or local field potential (LFP) detection (available on-line and off-line) is configured and run, a myriad of calculations are possible.

The new BrainWave 4 software offers a host of compression strategies to simplify data management and save space on your hard disk. Data is stored using an HDF5 hierarchical data format, an open-source, cross-platform, large data storage solution supported by most data analysis platforms such as Python, Matlab, Scilab, Octave and R. Additionally, charts and images generated from raw data can be exported as Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

