Search
Home > New acquisition and analysis software for HD electrophysiological data
Related Supplier News
Imaris 9.0 release revolutionises automated image analysis
Imaris 9.0 release revolutionises ...
Scitech announces the release of the latest version of Bitplane’s 3D/4D image analysis software, Imaris.
Image-Pro Premier 2D image analysis software
Image-Pro Premier 2D image analysis ...
Image-Pro Premier v9.3 offers 64-bit support, a user-friendly interface and a suite of 2D measurement solutions.
Scitech announces new Image-Pro Premier image analysis software for life science and industry
Scitech announces new Image-Pro ...
Scitech announces the availability of Image-Pro Premier, a brand new image processing and analysis software package.

New acquisition and analysis software for HD electrophysiological data

By Scitech 23 January 2019
Supplier News
article image BrainWave 4 acquisition and analysis software
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

BrainWave 4 is an advanced software tool from 3Brain designed to record, analyse and manage high-content electrophysiological data sets. BrainWave 4 allows real-time visualisation and data extraction of key metrics gathered using 3Brain's microelectrode array (MEA) platforms. Users can filter the data, detect and sort spikes in activity, analyse local field potentials (LPFs), and much more.

BrainWave 4 finds application in research activities related to drug discovery, brain organoids, brain slices, neuronal networks, animal- and human-derived stem cells and the retina.

BrainWave 4 pairs with 3Brain's CMOS-based high density multi-electrode arrays (CMOS MEAs) to visualise, record, and analyse electrophysiological cell activity in real-time.

Key features of BrainWave 4 include customisable display tools to show the dense data in a user-friendly video interface; pixels on the colour-coded activity map corresponding with the 4,096 electrodes with changes in colour representing activity spikes/voltage traces; sophisticated algorithms allowing users to observe spatial distribution and activity patterns and detect isolated signals; and a wide array of selection tools providing an infinite number of ways to organise and analyse HD electrophysiological data.

For instance, with the magic wand tool, the software automatically selects and visualises the most active electrodes in a particular region. Manual selection tools such as single-channel, lasso, shape selection, and brush make it possible to view electrophysiological activity in a small or large area by selecting single or multi channels.

BrainWave 4 performs both real-time and off-line analyses on the HD electrophysiological data collected on 4,096 channels. After spike detection or local field potential (LFP) detection (available on-line and off-line) is configured and run, a myriad of calculations are possible.

The new BrainWave 4 software offers a host of compression strategies to simplify data management and save space on your hard disk. Data is stored using an HDF5 hierarchical data format, an open-source, cross-platform, large data storage solution supported by most data analysis platforms such as Python, Matlab, Scilab, Octave and R. Additionally, charts and images generated from raw data can be exported as Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999. 

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Software Research Data Analysis Software