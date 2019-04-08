New 5.1MP polarisation machine vision cameras by Pixilink

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces a new 5.1MP polarisation machine vision camera by Pixilink, based on the Sony IMX250MZR image sensor. Offering broader visual detection and characterisation of material properties as well as improved performance over conventional sensors, the PL-D755MU-POL polarisation camera is ideal for inspection of high reflection or low contrast surfaces in applications such as parts inspection, strength/stress testing, scratch inspection and biometrics.

Sony’s IMX250MZR 3rd generation Pregius CMOS global shutter sensor in the new polarisation machine vision cameras features an innovative pixel-level quad polarisation filter technology, where four polariser positions, one per pixel, are angled at 0°, 45°, 90° and 135° to enable greater detection of both the amount and angles of polarised light across an image. This allows on-camera calculation of the angle, degree and strength of the polarisation.

The monochrome camera offers 53 fps, 2/3" sensor size, USB 3.0 interface with a global shutter for industrial applications.

Pixilink’s new PL-D755MU-POL polarisation cameras have the capability to filter unwanted reflections and reduce glare, allowing imaging of previously undetectable defects such as scratches or stress on transparent, reflective or low contrast surfaces.

