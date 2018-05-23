New 4MP Prime BSI sCMOS camera with high resolution

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the new 4MP Prime BSI scientific CMOS (sCMOS) camera from Photometrics.

Offering 95% quantum efficiency (QE), the camera is ideal for low light imaging techniques such as TIRF, radiometric imaging, cell motility and light sheet microscopy. The sCMOS camera maximises the user’s ability to detect faint fluorescence with an extremely low read noise of 1.3e-, capture highly dynamic events with high temporal resolution and fast frame rates of 43.5 fps @ 16-bit/ 63fps @ 11-bit.

The Prime BSI camera delivers the perfect balance between high resolution imaging and sensitivity. Key features include optimised pixel design and near-perfect 95% Quantum Efficiency maximising signal detection; and 4MP camera with 6.5μm pixels capturing highly detailed images with great quality while acquiring data at high frame rates.

The new sCMOS camera delivers a 100% pixel fill factor and does not rely on micro-lensing technology to increase detection, resulting in a 30% increase in sensitivity over previous sCMOS cameras. This superior performance makes the Prime BSI the most versatile imaging camera for live cell imaging with high sensitivity, high resolution, large field of view, high frame rates and large dynamic range.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.