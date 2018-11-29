New 3MP/ 5MP board-level, global shutter cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the release of 16 new industrial and board-level cameras by The Imaging Source to their USB 3.1 (gen 1) family.

Available in colour and monochrome variants, the cameras feature Sony’s latest Pregius global shutter CMOS sensors in 5 MP (IMX250/IMX264) and 3.1 MP (IMX252/IMX265) configurations. These cameras utilise highly sensitive, back-illuminated sensors that outperform their CCD predecessors in a number of ways, including enhanced colour fidelity and image quality.

While the full-feature IMX250 and IMX252 sensors deliver 75 fps (max.) and 119 fps (max.), the cost-optimised IMX264 and IMX265 sensors achieve 38 fps (max.) and 60 fps (max.) respectively.

The new cameras are designed for numerous machine vision related applications in production, inspection, quality assurance and ITS.

Key features of the new cameras include 1/1.8 inch Sony CMOS Pregius sensor (3.1 MP) or 2/3 inch Sony CMOS Pregius sensor (5 MP); 2,048×1,536 (3.1 MP), up to 119 fps or 2,448×2,048 (5 MP), up to 75 fps; global shutter; trigger and I/O inputs; and Windows and Linux software included.

