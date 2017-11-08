Search
New 15MP sCMOS camera for large field of view imaging

By Scitech 08 November 2017
Supplier News
article image Iris 15 sCMOS camera
Scitech introduces the Iris 15, a new scientific CMOS camera from Photometrics designed with a large field of view for a diverse range of applications including microscopy, cell screening and cellular imaging among others.

The Iris 15 combines a 15MP sensor and 25mm field of view to provide extremely high-resolution images over a large imaging area.

The only camera providing high resolution with video rate acquisition speeds, the Iris 15 sCMOS camera ensures the proper capture and documentation of dynamic cellular events. High resolution images are captured at over 30 frames per second (fps).

Key features of the Iris 15 sCMOS cameras include 4.25µm x 4.25µm pixel area meeting the requirements for Nyquist spatial sampling at 40 times magnification; high 73% quantum efficiency and low noise levels maximising dim signal detection and allowing for the use of shorter exposure times to minimise cellular photo-damage; ability to leverage larger fields of view of newer microscopes; and choice of colour or monochrome options.

Iris 15 sCMOS cameras are recommended for live cell microscopy, light sheet microscopy, multicolour fluorescence, genomic analysis/sequencing, high content and high throughput cell screening, tissue and cellular imaging as well as tiling applications.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website, www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

