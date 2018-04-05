NanoWizard 4 BioScience AFM with atomic resolution and faster scanning

Scitech introduces the new NanoWizard 4 BioScience atomic force microscope (AFM) from JPK Instruments designed to combine atomic resolution with fast scanning rates. A unique BioAFM system, the NanoWizard 4 BioScience AFM maximises the mechanical and thermal stability of inverted optical microscopes during long term experiments involving samples such as single molecules, living cells and/or tissues.

The NanoWizard 4 BioScience AFM achieves ultra-fast scanning rates of up to 100 lines per second and has a large scanning range of 100µm. This highly versatile system enables users to perform a range of different functions including observing cell and tissue dynamics in real time, conducting time lapse studies on molecules and cells, capturing living cells in well-defined states, correlating data with optical microscopy, and probing sample positions in different ways.

Key features of the new NanoWizard 4 BioScience AFM include intuitive QI mode offering users expanded usability and experimental control; ability to deliver quantitative data capable of measuring any brittle, delicate, soft or sticky sample; new ExperimentControl feature simplifying the process involved in setting up the instrument and facilitating remote control of complex and long-term experiments via the internet by PC, tablet or smartphone; and enhanced DirectOverlay software for direction correlation of AFM and optical data.

The NanoWizard 4 BioScience AFM is tailor-made for a range of applications in the fields of life science and microscopy and is especially designed for integration with advanced optical methods such as FLIM, FCS, FRET, Confocal and Raman as well as with SuperResolution optics such as SIM, STED or PALM/STORM.

