Nanosurf’s CoreAFM: Compact, cost effective atomic force microscope

By Scitech 13 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Nanosurf’s CoreAFM offers value for money
Scitech presents a new compact atomic force microscope (AFM) that combines functionality and simplicity to achieve versatility and user-friendliness in research applications.

Nanosurf’s CoreAFM consists of a modern flexure-guided scanner, XYZ sample stage, camera, active vibration isolation table and airflow protection in a single all-in-one unit to offer a complete, value-for-money AFM system for applications ranging from materials research to physics, life sciences and electrochemistry.

All the essential functions of modern AFM systems have been integrated into the CoreAFM system; the researcher simply has to connect the controller, power and USB for a fully operational AFM system. Designed for powerful performance, the CoreAFM features state-of-the-art electronics along with 24-bit ADC and DAC resulting in high resolution XYZ driving of the 100x100x12 μm scanner, and allows for low-noise force detection limited only by the cantilever.

The Nanosurf CoreAFM can be used as a standalone unit or as part of a large stage operation. The system’s easy and quick cantilever exchange and alignment reduces downtime and allows automated batch measurements and scripting interface for system integration.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

