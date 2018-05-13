Nanosurf’s CoreAFM: Compact, cost effective atomic force microscope

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents a new compact atomic force microscope (AFM) that combines functionality and simplicity to achieve versatility and user-friendliness in research applications.

Nanosurf’s CoreAFM consists of a modern flexure-guided scanner, XYZ sample stage, camera, active vibration isolation table and airflow protection in a single all-in-one unit to offer a complete, value-for-money AFM system for applications ranging from materials research to physics, life sciences and electrochemistry.

All the essential functions of modern AFM systems have been integrated into the CoreAFM system; the researcher simply has to connect the controller, power and USB for a fully operational AFM system. Designed for powerful performance, the CoreAFM features state-of-the-art electronics along with 24-bit ADC and DAC resulting in high resolution XYZ driving of the 100x100x12 μm scanner, and allows for low-noise force detection limited only by the cantilever.

The Nanosurf CoreAFM can be used as a standalone unit or as part of a large stage operation. The system’s easy and quick cantilever exchange and alignment reduces downtime and allows automated batch measurements and scripting interface for system integration.

