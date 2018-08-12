MultiSplit 4-way image splitters from Scitech

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the MultiSplit from Cairn Research, a 4-way image splitting device that can divide an image into two, three or four separate, spatially equivalent components for side-by-side display on a single camera chip.

Splitting is usually performed on the basis of wavelength and/or polarisation, allowing use in applications where there is a requirement for simultaneous or high speed acquisition of multiple image emission bands or polarisation states. While manual or electronic filter changers require the user to pause acquisition as the filter position is changed, the new MultiSplit eliminates the need to do so through simultaneous acquisition of up to four images.

This allows the camera to be operated in high speed stream modes and reduces demands on the software.

MultiSplit 4-way image splitters find use in diverse applications including simultaneous multi-depth imaging (using independent lenses); Förster Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET); ratiometric calcium, voltage and pH imaging; simultaneous multi fluorescent probe imaging; polarisation studies (anisotropy); spinning disk confocal; super resolution STORM/ PALM/ SIM; 3D super resolution PALM/STORM (using cylindrical lenses); and simultaneous phase contrast/ DIC and fluorescence.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.