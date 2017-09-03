Multiple worm tracking with WormLab system

The WormLab from MBF Bioscience is a system for imaging, tracking, and analysing different worms including C. elegans, the most studied model organism used in research fields such as neurodegeneration, genetics, aging, development and toxicology.

The WormLab system comprises of a user-friendly software interface with a powerful model-specific tracking algorithm that collects data about a single worm or multiple worms from video files. The analysis output includes: worm position frame-by-frame, centreline points, speed, body area, body wavelength, track length, direction, body bending angles, head bending angle, omega bend detection and reversal detection. The algorithm analyses virtually any video file type including .avi, .wmv, and .mp4.

Key features of the WormLab system include multiple worm tracking from video files; ability to track selected worms, or all worms in the frame, or worms through entanglements and overlap at high, medium, or low magnification; advanced worm model with peristaltic progression movement including elongation; multiple-hypothesis tracking resulting in improved worm tracking; ability to discriminate between head and tail using both curvature and motion direction; and selective viewing of worm outlines, midpoints, tracks, and head/tail markers.

The user can gather data efficiently and export locomotion data to a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. The built-in workflow enables simple operation of the system. Video files can be loaded from a disk or directly from a connected camera with optional camera control. The system also supports hundreds of different video codecs.

