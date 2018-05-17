MRI compatible electrophysiology headstage for small animals

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the MRI compatible headstage from Blackrock Microsystems, a lightweight, 16-channel, single-unit analogue recording headstage for small animals.

With the new headstage, users have the ability to directly correlate neural activity with the hemodynamic changes present in awake and responsive subjects. The MRI headstage is ideal for a number of applications in the field of electrophysiology involving animals such as rodents, cats and primates.

The MRI headstage works by buffering and then proceeding to transmit neural signals through a coaxial ribbon cable to either a CerePlex A or a Front-end Amplifier (FEA). The subsequent data is then acquired by a CerePlex Direct or a neural signal processor.

Key features include a shielded ribbon cable for excellent noise immunity; ability to record single units; ultra-light weight of 0.5g; and dimensions of 10mm x 20mm x 2.3mm.

The new MRI headstage is compatible with the Utah Array or any other electrodes consisting of an Omnetics 24-pin female connector.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.