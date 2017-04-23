Modular boom stands for microscopes and cameras

Modular microscope boom stands from SPOT Imaging are designed to provide stability and easy positioning for stereo microscopes and cameras. Compatible with new and legacy stereo microscope brands including Zeiss, Olympus, Leica, Nikon and Meiji, these boom stands are machined and finished using high quality, durable materials to ensure they can safely support the equipment for a long time.

SPOT’s boom stands offer a choice of base options including a weighted steel base, table clamp, and table mount with backing plate. Stainless steel vertical posts are available as standard in 15.75" and 24" lengths but can be custom cut to the required size. The boom stands also support all 76mm stereo microscope pods and all cameras with the standard 1/4″ 20-threaded hole.

The boom stand models include SMS15/16 standard boom stand, SMS6B dual shaft ball bearing boom stand, SMS25 articulating arm boom stand, and SMS20 heavy duty ball bearing boom stand. The horizontal arms of the SMS15/16, SMS6B and SMS25 boom stands terminate in an industry standard bonder socket mount. Tilting and non-tilting adapters to mount cameras and stereo microscopes that don’t have the industry standard bonder dowel are available separately if needed.

