MMI CellTools 5.0 software for greater precision and image quality

Scitech supplier Molecular Machines Inc (MMI) has recently launched the MMI CellTools 5.0 software platform offering higher image quality and ease of use. MMI provides proprietary technologies for microscopy-based single cell isolation.

Backed by more than 25 years of customer-focused innovation and continuous improvements, the software is now easier and more straightforward to use. By providing higher image quality, the software facilitates more precise sample acquisition than ever before.

New features and enhancements in MMI CellTools 5.0 software platform include autofocus tool providing highest precision in depth; focus map allowing unlimited number of interpolation points to be defined to smoothen uneven samples; CMOS camera support for higher image quality; improved image and video documentation features making the most of the sample; and new, dark interface style perfectly suited for fluorescence applications.

The MMI CellTools software package was recently extended by the novel MMI CellScan module. The MMI CellScan seamlessly integrates into the CellTools platform to combine Laser Microdissection and Whole Slide Imaging to feature novel applications and improved workflow for digital pathology and precision medicine.

