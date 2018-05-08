MMI CellScan whole slide scanner with laser microdissection

Scitech presents the MMI CellScan, a microscopy based slide scanner that allows the user to scan full resolution digital slides, annotate their selection, and cut cells by laser microdissection in a single system.

A product from Molecular Machines & Industries (MMI), the MMI CellScan can also be used as a standalone slide scanner supporting all the functionalities of a microscope. The MMI CellScan module fully integrates into the user’s workflow with applications in pathology, oncology, diagnostics, forensics, and many more.

The 20x objective of the microscope and the high sensitivity CMOS camera allow an area of 15mm x 15mm to be scanned in less than 75 seconds, which corresponds to 10 minutes for a full slide (75mm x 25mm). In addition, the individual focus map ensures that every single image is acquired in the optimal focus point.

The MMI CellScan slide scanners can combine full resolution whole slide scanning with absolute and uncompromised positioning for subsequent laser microdissection; reduce hands-on time for pathologists and researchers while allowing them to contribute their valuable expertise using the simple on-screen annotation feature; improve handling of sensitive fluorescent samples by annotating the selection without prolonged exposure to photo-bleaching light; offer flexible and quick slide scanning, compatible with all MMI products, with all objectives, with most microscopes, and most slide viewers; document all steps of the workflow with full resolution images; and execute ultra-fast data processing and slide viewing at any zoom level, down to the single pixel.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.