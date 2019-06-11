MIPAR image analysis software for material science

With MIPAR you can detect almost any feature you can identify with your eyes

Scitech presents MIPAR, a revolutionary image analysis software, capable of identifying and measuring features from nearly any image captured by an electron microscope or optical microscope. MIPAR image analysis software uses recipes from an extensive online library or custom created as part of the software subscription. Recipes allow similar images to be processed very quickly and consistently.

This user-friendly software enables users to test samples such as nickel, titanium, steel, composites and fibres among others, and develop a recipe to detect features of interest. Users have the flexibility to add, delete, move and edit steps in any order.

With MIPAR you can detect almost any feature you can identify with your eyes. It enables users to create application specific recipes and efficient image processing workflows. Once a user has developed a recipe for an image, it can easily be applied to other similar images in the batch processor. The subsequent results can be analysed by making global, feature and local measurements.

Some examples of existing MIPAR recipes include: Particle Sizing, Morphology and Shape; Porosity and Pore measurement in Foams; Fibre Diameter Distribution; Filter and Fabric Porosity; Grain Structures in Metals and Composites; and BiModal particles in Metal Structures like Titanium.

