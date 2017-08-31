Miniature neural recording headstage for small animals

The CerePlex µ from Blackrock Microsystems is an extremely small and lightweight digital headstage designed to enable users to track the behaviour and subtle movements of small animals. Weighing about one gram, the CerePlex µ provides a platform for simple neural stimulation and tracking in freely moving mice, rats, birds and other small animals.

The one-gram weight of the miniature device allows tracking and recording to be done without the animal being aware of it. Users can track behaviour and movements of the animal beyond the traditional video-based approach or EMG recordings. These include freezing and anxiety, grooming, rearing, movement initiation/ termination within operant tasks, circadian rhythms and disease states (turning, shaking, etc.). The CerePlex µ can also be used for in-vivo impedance measurements.

Key features of the CerePlex µ digital headstage include built-in 6-axis motion sensor (3D accelerometer/ gyroscope) allowing detection of a variety of subtle movements and behaviours with high temporal precision; built-in colour or IR LED for tracking; interface between Cerebus or CerePlex Direct recording systems; up to 32 microelectrodes for high-fidelity transmission and recording of extracellular spikes and local field potentials from the brain; and on-board accelerometer and gyrometer for monitoring animal behaviour.

