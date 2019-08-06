Mightex Polygon1000 pattern illuminators for life science research

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents Polygon1000 pattern illuminators from Mightex, designed to provide precise spatiotemporal control of light with sub-cellular resolution, making them the perfect illumination tools for life science research.

Available in two versatile models, Polygon1000 pattern illuminators are compatible with any microscope.

The Polygon1000-G is a flexible solution for patterned illumination as it can be used with any light source (350-700nm) that accepts a 3mm core lightguide. This pattern illuminator provides future flexibility for different wavelengths and light sources, depending on your application. Key applications include Neuroscience Optogenetics, Cell Biology Optogenetics, Photoactivation and Photoconversion.

The Polygon1000-DL is a flexible solution for large field-of-view or high-power patterned illumination applications, as it can be used with any fibre-coupled light source (400-700nm) such as high-power lasers. This Polygon1000 model has been designed for high-power applications, such as In Vivo Optogenetics. Key applications also include Cortex-Wide Optogenetics and Photoactivation.

Compared to the Polygon400 series, Polygon1000 comes with enhanced new features such as 82% increase in illumination field-of-view; finer pixel resolution within larger field-of-view; 1.65 times faster pattern of switching speeds; 4ms uploading speed per frame; and 45% increase in optical power density at the specimen level.

The increased maximum frame rate results in better temporal resolution for advanced physiologically-relevant experiments and virtually simultaneous 2-colour illumination of distinct ROIs. Faster uploading time enables the Polygon1000 to perform real-time pattern illumination for closed-loop experiments (faster than HDMI refresh rates [60Hz/120Hz]). Large chip and improved optics enhance transmission efficiency enabling the Polygon1000 to achieve increased power density at the specimen level, thereby giving the researcher more room for intensity control.

