MicroFlex array for electrophysiological recording and stimulation

Scitech presents the MicroFlex array from Blackrock Microsystems, a newly released multisite flexible depth electrode array for use in electrophysiological recording and stimulation applications involving small as well as large animals.

The MicroFlex is a flexible, polyimide-based multi-electrode array for acute and chronic preparations, and optimised for isolated single unit, multi-unit and local field potential recordings. The flexible nature of the electrodes prevents tissue damage, and ensures that the implantation process is more seamless than other invasive electrodes. MicroFlex array is suitable for both small and large animals.

The implantation process is gentle for the neural tissue in comparison to other invasive electrodes. The MicroFlex array’s size and flexibility allow for a minimally invasive implantation and an enhanced electrode lifetime. The array can be implanted through the dura mater with the help of an inserter needle, eliminating the need for large craniotomies, or opening the dura during implantation. This ground-breaking insertion mechanism is currently patent pending, and can be placed at any depth, including the hippocampus.

The MicroFlex array is compatible with Omnetics connectors (standard or Ni-free for MRI applications), 1024 Ch LGA with standard-sized pedestal and Standard Cereport pedestal (with female Molex connectors).

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.