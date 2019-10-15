Search
LuxX compact high performance CW laser diode modules

By Scitech 15 October 2019
Supplier News
article image LuxX diode laser series
Scitech presents the LuxX diode laser series by Omicron Laserage, designed to deliver high performance in a compact form.

LuxX’s laser diode modules find application in machine vision, test and measurement and microlithography, thanks to 36 different wavelengths between 375nm and 1550nm, and single-mode optical output powers up to 300mW.

Key features also include high-stability CW operation (ACC and APC mode), fast analogue modulation, electronic shutter function (laser inhibit) with >150 kHz full ON/OFF capability, Automatic Aging Compensation (AAC) function and 0.7mm beam diameter option.

LuxX’s laser diode modules feature an industry standard footprint, allowing easy integration into existing or future designs. The USB2.0 and the RS-232 interface allow for deep integration of the lasers into the application process. Drivers for Metamorph, LabVIEW and Micromanager are available.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

