Luxendo SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope for live cell imaging

Scitech presents the new LuxendoInVi SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope featuring an advanced illumination module (AIM) for lowest phototoxicity light-sheet fluorescence microscopy of live samples.

Leveraging the general benefits of single-plane illumination microscopy (SPIM) with high-photon efficiency and short illumination times, the new module enables the user to interactively customise the light-sheet shape to tailor the system to a particular specimen’s requirements. A variety of illumination patterns, including single or multiple variable Bessel beams, lattice light sheets, and structured illumination provide a much greater range of single-instrument research possibilities for rapid, higher resolution 3D imaging of living cells.

The LuxendoInVi SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope uses the high-performance InVi platform for gentle long-term imaging with precise control of physiological conditions. It has been designed to combine the advantages of several different illumination approaches to deliver the flexibility required to further optimise bio-imaging experiments from a large field-of-view and extraordinarily high temporal sampling to spatial resolution at the physical limit.

The new Advanced Illumination Module (AIM) dramatically expands the capabilities of the InVi SPIM systems with a choice for the optimal light-sheet for experimental requirements, leading to better resolved images. This next-generation, lattice light-sheet microscope gives researchers – for the first time – the freedom to customise the light sheet and tune the microscope to a specific biological application, providing advantages in live-cell investigations with higher resolution.

The system maintains the ease of use and stability of the InVi SPIM, while enabling illumination of the sample with flexible light-sheet patterns. These patterns include the classical static Gaussian light-sheet and the scanned Gaussian beam, as well as sophisticated illumination schemes such as Bessel beams or lattice light-sheets, improving the microscope’s resolution in time and space, while minimising phototoxic effects. The light-sheet geometry can be adapted to the sample in an easy, completely computer-controlled manner to offer cutting-edge, high-resolution imaging in an unprecedented user-friendly framework.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.