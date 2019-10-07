Search
Luxendo SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope for live cell imaging
Scitech presents MIPAR, an image analysis software, capable of identifying and measuring features from nearly any image captured by a microscope.
Scitech presents the new Photometrics Prime 95B scientific CMOS (sCMOS) camera series designed to outperform EMCCD cameras.
Scitech introduces the QuVi SPIM, the latest addition to Luxendo’s range of light sheet microscopes.

Luxendo SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope for live cell imaging

By Scitech 07 October 2019
article image LuxendoInVi SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope
Scitech presents the new LuxendoInVi SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope featuring an advanced illumination module (AIM) for lowest phototoxicity light-sheet fluorescence microscopy of live samples.

Leveraging the general benefits of single-plane illumination microscopy (SPIM) with high-photon efficiency and short illumination times, the new module enables the user to interactively customise the light-sheet shape to tailor the system to a particular specimen’s requirements. A variety of illumination patterns, including single or multiple variable Bessel beams, lattice light sheets, and structured illumination provide a much greater range of single-instrument research possibilities for rapid, higher resolution 3D imaging of living cells.

The LuxendoInVi SPIM AIM lattice light-sheet microscope uses the high-performance InVi platform for gentle long-term imaging with precise control of physiological conditions. It has been designed to combine the advantages of several different illumination approaches to deliver the flexibility required to further optimise bio-imaging experiments from a large field-of-view and extraordinarily high temporal sampling to spatial resolution at the physical limit.

The new Advanced Illumination Module (AIM) dramatically expands the capabilities of the InVi SPIM systems with a choice for the optimal light-sheet for experimental requirements, leading to better resolved images. This next-generation, lattice light-sheet microscope gives researchers – for the first time – the freedom to customise the light sheet and tune the microscope to a specific biological application, providing advantages in live-cell investigations with higher resolution.

The system maintains the ease of use and stability of the InVi SPIM, while enabling illumination of the sample with flexible light-sheet patterns. These patterns include the classical static Gaussian light-sheet and the scanned Gaussian beam, as well as sophisticated illumination schemes such as Bessel beams or lattice light-sheets, improving the microscope’s resolution in time and space, while minimising phototoxic effects. The light-sheet geometry can be adapted to the sample in an easy, completely computer-controlled manner to offer cutting-edge, high-resolution imaging in an unprecedented user-friendly framework.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

