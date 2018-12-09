LUXENDO’s new data processing and storage solution

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Lux DATA, available from Scitech is a comprehensive data processing and storage solution by LUXENDO.

Designed to effectively handle the vast quantities of data generated in light-sheet microscopy, super resolution and two-photon imaging applications, Lux DATA allows fast data transfer and large-capacity storage, as well as remote access and high-performance processing of multidimensional image data, leveraging multi-core and multi-GPU-based computation.

Lux DATA perfectly complements image acquisition with LUXENDO’s SPIM microscopes, enabling all subsequent processing steps, and saving time and money.

Lux DATA features high-performance data processing and storage components, including RAID storage unit connected via fast LAN to the LUXENDO SPIM computer for rapid transfer of image data; high-performance image data processing and computation unit; network components allowing high-throughput data transfer between the units as well as convenient remote access; and easy integration into the existing network infrastructure.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.