Lumencor’s AURA light engine for bio-analytical instruments

Scitech presents Lumencor’s AURA light engine designed as an ideal platform for manufacturers seeking to integrate modern solid state illumination into new bio-analytical instruments.

The AURA light engine is a high performance, state-of-the-art set of solid state light sources that can be tailored to provide for the spectral, spatial and temporal needs of the bio-analysis tool it is designed to support. Source configuration flexibility allows the spectral output of the light engine to be customised according to application-specific requirements.

The AURA light engine offers users the assurance of 20,000 hours of stable, electronically controlled light output without the burden of maintenance, alignment or replacement part costs.

Key features of the AURA light engine include up to 5 independently controlled (on/off and intensity) light sources; a selection of outputs ranging from ultraviolet (365nm) to near-infrared (735nm); high performance bandpass filters or unfiltered white light; fast (~10 μs) switching between colour channels; 100–700 mW optical output power per channel (dependent on filtering); light guide or optical fibre coupling for vibrational isolation; vertically or horizontally oriented installation options; and TTL and serial control interfaces.

