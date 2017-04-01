Lumen 200 fluorescence illumination system for microscopy

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech presents the Lumen 200 from Prior Scientific, a fluorescence illumination system that offers a powerful, cost-effective alternative to standard 100 Watt mercury and halogen lamp houses for microscopy applications.

The Lumen 200 combines Prior's proprietary 2,000-hour-life, 200 watt metal arc lamp with a two or three-metre liquid light guide to provide unrivalled versatility and illumination power. Featuring a metal halide lamp instead of the more traditional high pressure mercury or xenon burners, the fluorescence microscopy illumination system is able to provide 2000 hours of stable output compared to a maximum of 300 hours for a mercury lamp.

Coupled to the microscope using a liquid light guide, there is very little heat transfer helping to eliminate thermal drift during time lapse experiments. The Lumen 200 incorporates a variable light attenuation control to reduce the potential of bleaching and photo-toxicity.

Prior Scientific also offers the Lumen 220 fluorescence illumination system with extended wavelength in UV and IR. Fluorophores requiring light in the 360nm and below range will see significant increases in signal strength from the Lumen 220 as compared to the Lumen 200 models.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.