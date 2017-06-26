Light sheet microscope in a modular design

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The diSPIM is ideal for imaging living cells and organisms

Scitech announces the release of the Dual Inverted Selective Plane Illumination Microscopy (diSPIM) system developed by Applied Scientific Instrumentation (ASI).

Representing a new form of light sheet microscopy, the diSPIM utilises two water emersion objectives mounted at 45-degree angles above the sample on an inverted microscope. A third objective can also be used to view the sample from below. The two objectives on top are mounted on piezo positioning devices to obtain precise image stacks.

Micro-mirrors are used to generate the light sheet. Illuminating only the focus plane, the diSPIM is ideal for imaging living cells and organisms because it minimises photo-bleaching and photo-toxicity effects.

The modular design of the diSPIM allows many variations and add-ons based on the user’s specific requirements. The complete system can be mounted onto an existing inverted microscope, or supplied with ASI’s Rapid Automated Modular Microscope system (RAMM).

Key features of the diSPIM system include low photo-bleaching (>10x reduction Vs confocal/spinning disk); rapid 3D imaging with isotropic resolution (330 nm in all directions); ~2x better axial resolution than confocal/spinning disk systems; acquisition rates up to 200 planes per second; multicolour capability; and tested successfully on cells embedded in collagen gels and nematode and zebrafish embryos.

Please visit the Scitech website at www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.