LATAB industrial LED lighting for machine vision

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the availability of an industrial LED lighting range from Swedish company, LATAB designed for machine vision applications.

The LATAB range includes ring lights, dark field lights, spot lights, modular line lights, coaxial lights, front lights, back lights, dome lights, and tunnel lights. LATAB controllers are also available to help maximise the lifetime of the LEDs and adjust light intensity.

LATAB’s LED lighting range is recommended for diverse vision and industrial applications including inspection, testing and robot control. These lights can also be supplied in custom configurations to support unique applications.

The LATAB LineLight with Fresnal lens is a standout product in the range. Designed for line scan camera applications, it produces a very thin light beam of 4mm width, has a standard working distance of 40mm and offers light lengths ranging from 58mm to 788mm. Custom lengths are available upon request.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.