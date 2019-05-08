ioLight digital field microscopes for images on the go

Scitech introduces ioLight’s new range of portable digital microscopes designed for getting images on the go.

Featuring high-end visual capabilities in an affordable package, ioLight portable digital microscopes fold flat and measure a compact 160 x 101 x 32 mm in size. The portable microscopes use standard microscope slides and feature adjustable top and bottom illumination for use on both biological and opaque samples.

Key features of ioLight’s digital field microscopes include sample stage made from glass, enabling microscope slides and samples up to 35mm thick to be easily positioned; ability to unfold quickly to record and share 5MP still images and real time HD video at a magnification of x200 on an iPad Air; image resolution of 1 micron powerful enough to see the structure of plant and animal cells; particularly good for live samples, which deteriorate on the journey back to the lab; ability to operate anywhere, even without Wi-Fi or mobile phone network; and internal rechargeable lithium battery lasting several hours when actively viewing images and much longer in standby.

Supporting magnifications up to 400x, these powerful digital microscopes come in variations of 1mm and 2mm field of view.

ioLight’s portable digital microscopes can be used for observing plant and animal samples at the cellular level, field science, education and outreach, animal medicine, micro engineering, site surveys and any other application where portability and ease of use must not compromise image quality. These microscopes will even display limited structure in blood cells, which are 5-10µm across.

The portable microscopes are compatible with a tablet or phone running iOS 8.1 or Android 4.4 or higher, or a computer with Wi-Fi and Google Chrome (or another web browser). Scientists of all ages can capture and share professional quality images in the field instead of bringing samples back to the lab.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.