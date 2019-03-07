Introducing Serstech 100 Indicator handheld Raman spectrometer

Scitech presents the Serstech 100 Indicator, a handheld, lightweight (650g), safe and easy-to-use Raman spectrometer that can identify any solid or liquid chemical substance in seconds.

The Serstech 100 Indicator handheld Raman spectrometer is insensitive to water and the sample does not need to be removed from its container. The analysis will not damage the sample in any way. A rechargeable battery keeps the Raman spectrometer in operation for more than eight hours.

The Serstech 100 Indicator is recommended for police authorities, bomb squads, border control, HAZMAT teams, fire departments, CBRN readiness teams, prison authorities, pharmaceutical companies and environmental protection agencies.

All libraries have been created or validated by Serstech chemists using the Serstech 100 Indicator. Every substance has relevant GHS symbols, CAS numbers and in many cases rich text explaining the properties of the substance. All information is easy to understand and provides instant feedback and decision support. Updates of software and substance libraries are included and you can create libraries and add your own substances using ChemDash software.

The Serstech 100 Indicator can identify more than 14,000 substances. Libraries are provided for:

Explosives including military and civilian explosives, IEDs, precursors and oxidants

Narcotics including narcotic and psychotropic substances from the UN Yellow and Green lists, and precursors

Hazardous chemicals, with the library containing more than 2000 TICs (Toxic Industrial Chemicals) and other toxic or hazardous materials

Chemical warfare agents including blister, blood, nerve and choking agents, and their precursors

Pharmaceuticals with the tailor-made library developed for and together with pharmaceutical companies.

With the Serstech 100 Indicator, the user can create reports and export measurements for further analysis; manage user accounts and set user privileges to secure chain-of-evidence; and work on a PC or in the cloud. Intuitive colours and symbols have been provided and the user interface is designed to be used while wearing protective gear.

Key features also include laser excitation wavelength 785nm; laser output power 3 levels available, maximum 300mW; and maximum spectral range of 400 cm-1 to 2,300 cm-1.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website, www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.