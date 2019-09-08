Introducing CerePlex Direct data acquisition systems

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech introduces the CerePlex Direct, an easy-to-use, direct digital recording data acquisition system from Blackrock Microsystems. Delivering unprecedented low-noise recording, researcher flexibility and reliability, the CerePlex Direct is ideal for small mammalian models, non-intensive electrophysiologists, and beginners in data acquisition recording and stimulating.

Featuring a robust, slender, 1U rack-mountable design, these data acquisition systems find application in studies on epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, traumatic brain injury, stroke and tinnitus.

Combined with the CerePlex digital head-stages or the CerePlex A front-end amplifier, the CerePlex Direct is a simplified, cost-effective and flexible data acquisition solution designed to provide the very best in low-noise signal recording. The CerePlex A amplifier enhances system flexibility and power with its compact, 256-channel preamplifier, analogue-to-digital converter and backward compatibility with existing analogue head-stages.

Blackrock Microsystems offers a full range of CerePlex digi­tal head-stage options suited to researcher needs. Combined with the CerePlex Direct, these head-stages provide unpre­cedented flexibility, ease-of-use, and low-noise. In addition, all CerePlex digital head-stages are compatible with all Cerebus systems. It is also compatible with the NeuroMotive System for video tracking.

Hardware features and benefits include up to 256 channel recording, 3 HDMI digital data inputs, 3 analogue inputs, audio out signal via host PC, direct USB connection to host PC, and compatibility with Cerebus Suite Software as well as Windows XP and Windows 7.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.