Search
Home > Infinity EP 1.3MP CMOS high-speed microscopy camera from Lumenera
Related Supplier News
New Photometrics Prime 4.2 megapixel sCMOS camera from Scitech
New Photometrics Prime 4.2 megapixel ...
Scitech introduces a new range of scientific CMOS cameras from Photometrics, a manufacturer of high performance scientific cameras.
Scitech appointed authorised distributor for Photometrics
Scitech appointed authorised distributor ...
Scitech is the new authorised distributor for the Photometrics range of products in Australia and New Zealand.
Scitech releases Camera Link HS interface for scientific CMOS cameras
Scitech releases Camera Link HS ...
Scitech has released a new Camera Link High Speed (CLHS) interface for scientific CMOS cameras.

Infinity EP 1.3MP CMOS high-speed microscopy camera from Lumenera

By Scitech 19 December 2016
Supplier News
article image INFINITY-EP 1.3MP CMOS microscopy camera
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The INFINITY-EP 1.3MP CMOS microscopy camera from Lumenera offers a cost-effective solution with excellent near-IR sensitivity and responsiveness for applications in electrophysiology, IR-DIC and phase-contrast and darkfield microscopy.

Available in Australia from Scitech , Lumenera's INFINITY-EP digital camera produces crisp images with incredibly low noise. The high-speed CMOS camera delivers videos at high frame rates with zero lag.

Key features of the INFINITY-EP 1.3MP CMOS microscopy cameras include plug-and-play USB 2.0; fast image and video capture without lag at 30fps at full resolution (1280x1024); built-in memory buffer for reliable delivery of images; design based on low noise electronics; robust enclosure with heat dissipation capabilities; high-end manufacturing process; and INFINITY ANALYZE and CAPTURE software included for Windows 10, 8.1, and 7.

Lumenera’s Advanced Thermal Management Technology (ATMT) eliminates dark current noise, providing high-contrast imaging to meet the challenging conditions of electrophysiology applications such as thick brain slice observation.

Please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au for more information or call 03 9480 4999.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Cmos CMOS Cameras Digital Cameras