Infinity EP 1.3MP CMOS high-speed microscopy camera from Lumenera

The INFINITY-EP 1.3MP CMOS microscopy camera from Lumenera offers a cost-effective solution with excellent near-IR sensitivity and responsiveness for applications in electrophysiology, IR-DIC and phase-contrast and darkfield microscopy.

Available in Australia from Scitech , Lumenera's INFINITY-EP digital camera produces crisp images with incredibly low noise. The high-speed CMOS camera delivers videos at high frame rates with zero lag.

Key features of the INFINITY-EP 1.3MP CMOS microscopy cameras include plug-and-play USB 2.0; fast image and video capture without lag at 30fps at full resolution (1280x1024); built-in memory buffer for reliable delivery of images; design based on low noise electronics; robust enclosure with heat dissipation capabilities; high-end manufacturing process; and INFINITY ANALYZE and CAPTURE software included for Windows 10, 8.1, and 7.

Lumenera’s Advanced Thermal Management Technology (ATMT) eliminates dark current noise, providing high-contrast imaging to meet the challenging conditions of electrophysiology applications such as thick brain slice observation.

