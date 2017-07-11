Impedance-based cell monitoring with new cellZscope2

I would like to enquire about Scitech

The computer-controlled cellZscope2 allows automated, long-term monitoring experiments with up to 24 different cell cultures simultaneously

Scitech introduces the new cellZscope2, a device designed to easily measure the transepithelial/ endothelial impedance of cell layers under physiological conditions.

Developed by nanoAnalytics, the cellZscope2 has a broad range of applications including the study of the influence of substances such as drugs and toxins on the barrier function of cell layers.

Various types of barrier-forming cells cultured on the permeable membranes of standard cell culture inserts can be analysed.

Key features of cellZscope2 include automated TEER measuring system compatible with all standard cell culture inserts; new electronics with improved time resolution and sensitivity (< 5 Ω∙cm²); combination of different well-sizes and insert types possible; new docking station for hassle-free handling; no device-specific consumables required; and new design allowing easy cleaning.

