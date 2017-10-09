Search
Imaris 9.0 release revolutionises automated image analysis

By Scitech 09 October 2017
article image Imaris v9.0 introduces new imaging modalities
Scitech announces the release of the latest version of Bitplane’s 3D/4D image analysis software, Imaris.

Bitplane, a world leader in 3D/4D image visualisation and analysis software, has launched Imaris v9.0, packed with new features that revolutionise analysis possibilities of images for research applications in life sciences, medicine and related fields.

Available for Windows and Mac, the Imaris product line offers powerful and versatile 3D and 4D imaging analysis software solutions with eight unique modules that can be integrated to perfectly match the imaging needs of researchers.

Bitplane's Imaris software provides a user-friendly, accurate and integrated solution to cover a wide range of applications from data visualisation, analysis, segmentation and interpretation of 3D and 4D microscopy datasets to publication.

The latest version, Imaris v9.0 introduces new imaging modalities along with tissue clearing and expansion techniques, enabling the acquisition of extremely large and complex images. Automated analysis of these images was difficult or impossible until now.

Imaris 9 revolutionises analysis possibilities of these images with a new Billion Triangle Surface rendering model as well as improved image handling for faster processing of surfaces.

Imaris 9 can interactively render massive surfaces; create surfaces from huge images; load complex surfaces in seconds; and offer enhanced volume rendering modes.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

