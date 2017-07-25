Search
Scitech announces new Image-Pro Premier image analysis software for life science and industry
Scitech announces the availability of Image-Pro Premier, a brand new image processing and analysis software package.

Image-Pro Premier 2D image analysis software

By Scitech 25 July 2017
Scitech presents the latest version of Image-Pro Premier by Media Cybernetics, a 2D image analysis software package featuring intuitive tools for the user to easily capture, process, count, measure, analyse and share their images and data.

Image-Pro Premier’s technique for performing automatic measurements represents the foremost solution for gathering data from images by segmentation systems.

Image-Pro Premier v9.3 offers 64-bit support, a user-friendly interface and a suite of 2D measurement solutions. The latest release gives the user more power to process and analyse images with new and improved tools.

Image-Pro Premier v9.3 can be used to create, download and share custom apps; capture single images and movies; measure distances and areas; track objects and measure intensity; automatically count and classify objects; and automate tasks and share work.

Image-Pro software is used worldwide in a broad range of applications including industrial inspection, quality control, particle analysis, and forensics.

Scitech’s multi-disciplined imaging and applications team offers in-depth knowledge, advice, training and technical support for all imaging requirements.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999. 

