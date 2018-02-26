I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series from Scitech

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the release of the ground-breaking I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series from IX Cameras.

Designed specifically for demanding scientific applications in the fields of research and engineering, the new premium range of cameras in the I-SPEED 7 series provides the perfect balance of ultra-high resolution including high pixel density for accuracy and the ability to magnify detail, and lightning-fast recording speeds that capture the fastest transient events without any blur.

Key features of the I-SPEED 7 high speed cameras include market-leading 13-26 GPixels/second recording rate; custom-designed 3.1 MP image sensor enabling users to use digital zoom as a means of capturing both temporal and spatial details; swappable SSD flash memory cartridges (500 GB/1 TB) allowing users to move very large data files quickly and easily; and unique CDUe software facilitating the use of a portable touchscreen LCD monitor (10.8” high res) for quick recordings, saving images to internal and external SSD, and slow playback at a few touches.

The battery powered I-SPEED 7 camera offers up to an hour’s operation per charge, and has a real-time health monitoring system to give the user an in-depth, up-to-date account of the camera’s internal environment.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.