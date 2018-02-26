Search
Home > I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series from Scitech
Related Supplier News
New intensified camera attachment for high speed cameras
New intensified camera attachment ...
Scitech announces the release of a new HiCATT high speed intensified camera attachment from Lambert Instruments featuring improved relay optics.
Scitech to distribute high speed iX cameras in Australia and NZ
Scitech to distribute high speed ...
Scitech has entered into a sales and distribution partnership with the world-leading developer of high-speed imaging cameras, iX Cameras Ltd.
New SPOT RT sCMOS high speed camera with deep cooled CMOS sensor
New SPOT RT sCMOS high speed camera ...
Scitech announces the launch of the RT sCMOS cooled cameras from SPOT Imaging featuring Sony’s breakthrough Pregius sensor technology.

I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series from Scitech

By Scitech 26 February 2018
Supplier News
article image I-SPEED 7 high speed cameras
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech announces the release of the ground-breaking I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series from IX Cameras.

Designed specifically for demanding scientific applications in the fields of research and engineering, the new premium range of cameras in the I-SPEED 7 series provides the perfect balance of ultra-high resolution including high pixel density for accuracy and the ability to magnify detail, and lightning-fast recording speeds that capture the fastest transient events without any blur.

Key features of the I-SPEED 7 high speed cameras include market-leading 13-26 GPixels/second recording rate; custom-designed 3.1 MP image sensor enabling users to use digital zoom as a means of capturing both temporal and spatial details; swappable SSD flash memory cartridges (500 GB/1 TB) allowing users to move very large data files quickly and easily; and unique CDUe software facilitating the use of a portable touchscreen LCD monitor (10.8” high res) for quick recordings, saving images to internal and external SSD, and slow playback at a few touches.

The battery powered I-SPEED 7 camera offers up to an hour’s operation per charge, and has a real-time health monitoring system to give the user an in-depth, up-to-date account of the camera’s internal environment.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999. 

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

High Speed Cameras Scientific Instruments