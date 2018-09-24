Search
Home > i-SPEED 508 compact ultra high speed cameras
Related Supplier News
New high speed low noise C-RED 2 SWIR imaging camera
New high speed low noise C-RED 2 ...
The new C-RED 2 from First Light Imaging is a revolutionary ultra-high speed, low noise camera designed for high resolution SWIR imaging applications.
I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series from Scitech
I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series ...
Scitech announces the release of the ground-breaking I-SPEED 7 high speed camera series from IX Cameras.
New intensified camera attachment for high speed cameras
New intensified camera attachment ...
Scitech announces the release of a new HiCATT high speed intensified camera attachment from Lambert Instruments featuring improved relay optics.

i-SPEED 508 compact ultra high speed cameras

By Scitech 24 September 2018
Supplier News
article image i-SPEED 508 compact ultra-high speed camera
logo
03 9480 4999

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Scitech announces the release of the i-SPEED 508 compact ultra-high speed camera from iX Cameras. Delivering the perfect balance between speed, size and memory, the i-SPEED 508 is equipped with a full HD sensor, running at 8 GPx/second. The camera is ideal for highly demanding environments.

The i-SPEED 508 is a powerful solution for diverse applications including automotive testing, ballistics, manufacturing, media arts and scientific research such as arc discharge, bubble flow, cavitation, microscopy, particle vibration, PIV, spray, tensile test, welding, X-ray, acceptance testing, development, drop testing, function testing and 3D.

Key features of the i-SPEED 508 ultra high speed cameras include a ‘light sensitive’ 12-bit CMOS image sensor capable of recording at 3,980 fps at full HD, and an overall maximum speed of 500,000 fps; 144 GB RAM memory; external Solid State Drive (xSSD) with swappable SSD flash memory cartridges (500GB, 1TB or 2TB); state-of-the-art internal cooling system ensuring the camera remains environmentally sealed, preventing entry of dust and corrosive particles; and compatibility with all Nikon F and Canon EF mount lenses.

The fans may be disabled during recording for any vibration sensitive measurements.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

High Speed Cameras