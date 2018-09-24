i-SPEED 508 compact ultra high speed cameras

I would like to enquire about Scitech

Scitech announces the release of the i-SPEED 508 compact ultra-high speed camera from iX Cameras. Delivering the perfect balance between speed, size and memory, the i-SPEED 508 is equipped with a full HD sensor, running at 8 GPx/second. The camera is ideal for highly demanding environments.

The i-SPEED 508 is a powerful solution for diverse applications including automotive testing, ballistics, manufacturing, media arts and scientific research such as arc discharge, bubble flow, cavitation, microscopy, particle vibration, PIV, spray, tensile test, welding, X-ray, acceptance testing, development, drop testing, function testing and 3D.

Key features of the i-SPEED 508 ultra high speed cameras include a ‘light sensitive’ 12-bit CMOS image sensor capable of recording at 3,980 fps at full HD, and an overall maximum speed of 500,000 fps; 144 GB RAM memory; external Solid State Drive (xSSD) with swappable SSD flash memory cartridges (500GB, 1TB or 2TB); state-of-the-art internal cooling system ensuring the camera remains environmentally sealed, preventing entry of dust and corrosive particles; and compatibility with all Nikon F and Canon EF mount lenses.

The fans may be disabled during recording for any vibration sensitive measurements.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.