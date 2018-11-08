Search
i-SPEED 5 high speed cameras with full HD sensor

By Scitech 08 November 2018
article image i-SPEED 5 high speed camera
Scitech introduces the new i-SPEED 5 cameras from high speed imaging pioneer, iX Cameras.

The new i-SPEED 5 high speed camera series includes 3 mid-range camera models – 508, 510 and 513, which incorporate throughputs ranging from 8.3 GP/sec to 13 GP/sec (depending on the model).

Key features of the i-SPEED 5 high speed camera series include environmentally sealed body; innovative internal cooling system; custom CMOS image sensor; 144GB of memory; full HD sensor; and ability to reach maximum frame rates up to 6382fps at full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and 500,000 fps at reduced resolution.

The i-SPEED 5 high speed camera series can be integrated with removable hard drives with a capacity to hold up to 8TB data.

Striking the perfect balance between speed, size and memory, these compact, high performance cameras are recommended for laboratories, research and test range applications in highly demanding environments.

For more information, please visit the Scitech website www.scitech.com.au or call (03) 9480 4999.

